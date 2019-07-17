New Orleans has produced quite a few high profile talents, so when two of them came face-to-face at this year's ESSENCE Fest in The Big Easy, it was expected that they'd show each other love. However, according to Master P, that wasn't the case. The I Got the Hook Up 2 filmmaker shared a story with TheYBF Podcast where he stated that his recent interaction with cinematographer Tyler Perry was an overall uncomfortable experience.

“I bumped into Tyler Perry yesterday at [ESSENCE Fest] but it was awkward," P said. "I thought we was going to embrace each other. I think that people are afraid when they see me, because they know I’m so independent and I’m doing this, so I don’t know, am I threatening to them or whatever. I’m ready to embrace him, like a black man from New Orleans. Like, I’m happy for you brother, but it was like the energy wasn’t there."

The hip hop icon offered up his own reasons as to why Perry wasn't receptive to him. "Maybe I'm too real, 'cause I say stuff like I wouldn’t put on a dress to be in a movie," P added. "That's not speaking to him, I just wouldn't do that as me. My morals are different. I don’t care how much money, I just wouldn’t do it, but I'm committed. I remember seven years ago, me and him met and said we was gon' do something. We never did it, but I don't know. I'm just saying, to see me, where I’m rising up right now in the film side, I woulda thought he’d be happy another brother from New Orleans...you know what I'm saying? It wasn’t a bad thing but it wasn’t what I was expecting.”