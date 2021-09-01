Hurricane Ida's left a devastating impact on the city of New Orleans, leading to a municipal curfew being put in place as parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are left without power. No Limit founder and NOLA legend, Master P, is stepping up through his company LA Great to provide relief for people in the city, specifically in vulnerable communities.



Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The rapper recently caught up with TMZ when he revealed that his water company would be coming through with relief initiatives for the city. "If you need help or you need some assistance, we gon' make sure our people get water, we able to feed our people and help 'em get back," he explained about the immediate assistance he plans on providing for his city.

Master P reflected on the impacts of Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago, anticipating that it might take even longer for New Orleans to recover from Hurricane Ida. However, he explained that he and his team are still working on other ways to provide relief assistance to those in need.

"I'm just praying for my people at home and we on our way down there now. It's really just trying to make sure we can get the elderly. Get them in safe environments," he said. "A lot of roofs have blown off. It's gonna take a little time, man. So hopefully, the government gon' come through with but we gon' do our part."

[Via]