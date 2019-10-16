Master P has been around the block, becoming one of the game's most unsung and influential moguls. Naturally, his stories are numerous, and today he opened up about the past on Nick Cannon's Power 106 radio show. After detailing how his No Limit "85 percent" ownership practice helped change the industry, Master P took a moment to reflect on the Death Row era.

"You the one that saved Snoop from Death Row," says Nick, praising P's business acumen in stepping up to do business with Suge Knight. "Snoop wasn't afraid to change his life," says P. "I was there for him, but when he started figuring out who God was and I started figuring out who God was, we never been afraid of a man. I just did business with Death Row and Suge. People seen me, probably thought I was a country boy."

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

He proceeds to liken the process to buying a used car from someone. "If I want that car I'ma spend the money for it. Whatever I do with that car, that's on me. I don't care if you don't like it, if I buy it from you that's my car. I can do what I with it. That's the relationship we built with Snoop. You know what, I'm buying this car, ya'll think it's over with and done. Yeah I'm that country boy, but I'm gon' fix this car up. This car has value. And Snoop, he got a heart of gold. I'm like, you know what? He deserve this. I was a fan of his at the time. I was like, Snoop ain't done."

"He told me what he need, I gave Suge what he need," explains P. "And guess what? No Limit, we made what we made. Even though people people called us country boys, we was riding in Rolls Royces back then. We respect people...We want that same respect back. I've never been the toughest guy in the room, I just stand up when I need to." And like that, history was made; many still think No Limit...Top Dogg and Paid Tha Cost To Be Da Boss stand among Snoop's best project. Shout out to Snoop Dogg and Master P for thriving in an unexpected partnership.