Master P has a story unlike any other rapper. From the streets of New Orleans, he rose the ranks of hip-hop and entertainment and even had a brief stint in the NBA. But his accomplishments go beyond just being a successful business man. He helped, and still helps, many people regularly including Snoop Dogg. As Death Row began spiraling downward, Master P scooped up Snoop Dogg in the midst of a bubbling feud with Suge Knight.

Snoop Dogg recently credited P's move to bring him to No Limit for saving his life. Snoop was readying to wage war with Suge Knight with an album titled Fuck Death Row. However, P pushed against it. "I'm about doing what's right, man. I told Snoop no matter how you feel about Suge Knight, that man did put you on. He put you in the game," P said on the Breakfast Club. "That would be a bad move because it's all about integrity—you got to be thankful. I think a lot of people aren't thinking like that. You got to be thankful for the opportunities."

Though Master P's initial moved held Snoop back from getting himself in harms way, it also opened the doors for Snoop to understand things from a business perspective and become a boss in his own right.