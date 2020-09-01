Following Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's decision to rebrand their food due to the racial stereotypes portrayed in the logos, Master P has announced a new food brand set to take over the market with an emphasis on Black ownership. The music mogul announced his new product Uncle P's which is set to be a replacement for the two brands.

Master P's newly-launched food brand will offer pancake mix, syrup, rice, oatmeal, and grits with a portion of the profits going back into the Black community. Master P explained that these brands -- Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben's -- used Black names and imagery and never gave back to the community. A portion from the proceeds of Uncle P's will go towards helping Black communities across America, specifically towards education for inner-city youth and assisting the elderly.

"When you look at Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, a lot of those products are mockeries of African-American people and couldn't even feed our communities. With Uncle P, the more we make, the more we give. And the only way to give is by owning these products," P told CNN.

"If they made billions of dollars off Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben, imagine how much we'll make to give back to our own community," he continued. "It'll be us helping us without having to wait for the government. We can actually change the world."

[Via]