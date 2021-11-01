Recently, Dwyane Wade's son Zaire was drafted into the G-League by the Salt Lake City Stars. This is the G-League affiliate for the Jazz, which D-Wade is a part-owner of. Many have said that this is pure nepotism although others believe that Zaire is just using his connections to make the most of his basketball potential.

One person who feels that way is none other than Master P, who recently told TMZ that he completely understands what Zaire and D-Wade are doing. In fact, Master P believes more players should take advantage of their situation as it could eventually lead to an NBA career.

"When you look at it, it's a blessing," P said. "His dad knows the business. He played in the game. [...] He taking advantage of an opportunity. He knows he wants to be a pro player."

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Master P is actually locked into the situation right now as he gave a quick update on Zaire's progress. As Master P says, Zaire is getting better every single day and the Stars are already seeing some success right now in training camp. "You know what, he's working hard," he exlained. "He just played last night. He had a great game. They won. That's what life is about. Just getting better and better."

There is no guarantee that Zaire will make the final roster in Salt Lake City, however, this is a great first step for his professional career. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest from the basketball world.

