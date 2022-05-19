Master P's been quite vocal recently. The rapper made headlines by explaining why he thought so many young artists in hip hop were dying. He then called out the "fake love" for Nipsey Hussle after his death, and told the Lakers that they needed him as their next coach.

Now, Master P has had some more personal news. After being estranged from his wife for over a decade, the rapper finally is getting a divorce, though it's unclear if there are a few matters that still need to be ironed out before it is totally finalized.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Master P's soon-to-be ex-wife, Sonya Miller, filed for divorce almost ten years ago in 2013. According to Master P, the couple settled things privately in 2016, but nothing ever officially made it to court. Five years later, Master P submitted documents which requested a judge declare him legally single. It appears his wish has been granted.

Master P and Sonya Miller got married in 1989 and have seven kids together. Master P has a total of nine children, including Lil Romeo. The rapper is now 52.

Master P has been busy outside of his relationship strife. In February, the rapper collaborated with Snoop Dogg on new Rap Snacks. Then, the No Limit founder posted footage in the studio with Solange, who has reportedly been working on a new album for a while now. He also gave his thoughts on the Astroworld tragedy, saying that everyone involved, including Travis Scott, was "blindsided."

Good luck to Master P in his reentry into the single life.

