We've faced dozens of headlines in recent years detailing the losses in Hip Hop. From gang activity to prison to overdoses to violence, rappers, especially those of a younger generation on the rise, have found their lives turned upside down or lost. With each new story, a conversation about what can be done within Hip Hop culture to curb the tragedies surfaces, and Master P is offering his opinion on how to remedy this epidemic.

In a chat with HipHopDX, the No Limit mogul explained that we, as a cultural whole, often dismiss s young person's antics and just associate their behaviors with immaturity. Too often, things are brushed off because young people are seen as being reckless or are expected to make mistakes. "You either going to be a tragedy or testimony. A lot of people don’t get to be a testimony," said Master P.



“Even that you look at this culture in Hip Hop why we dying so young, because we don’t have the right leadership or the right older people around us to tell us that we wrong, because we just see the money. ‘Oh, these guys making money.’ Even the parents end up being friends," he added. "One thing I love about my parents and my grandparents, they never was my friends. When I went to them, I know that I got the real. I think that people as parents, if you got a young person that’s in Hip Hop, or just in general, in life, stop trying to cheat the game.”

“Stop trying to just have fun with your kids. I just think that’s the only way we’re going to save this culture," Miller continued. "Because like I said, everybody is not going to overcome all this adversity. Because I got friends that died, I know you probably had it, too. My daughter just had her friend, a 19-year-old girl that died. So, drugs do kill. I think a lot of people party and don’t want to look. Look at all the artists we know that died, and then they got into beefs and all these different things. I think it is a lack of education.”

