There are no ifs-ands-or-buts about it: Master P is a legend in the game. If you don't know the story of the No Limit Soldiers, consider taking the time to familiarize yourself with a vital movement within the hip-hop historical timeline. Even now, people still praise P's impact on both the music industry and his community of New Orleans. A rare breed, to be sure, and one still raking in the dough to this day. Today, P took a moment to chop it up with The Breakfast Club, breaking down the importance of black business, ownership, and entrepreneurship with the wizened voice of experience.

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Of course, high fashion has often been a point of pride for many young rappers, who view lines like Gucci and Chanel as status symbols, a validation of wealth never-thought possible. Yet it's not uncommon for said designers to turn their back on the hip-hop community; how many times has, say, a Gucci boycott kicked off in recent memory? The fact is not lost on P, who opens the floor with a reflection on black ownership. "We all talk about Versace, Gucci, but we don't own none of this," he states, pointing to his brand of MoneYatti sneakers. "Every time we sell one of these shoes, we putting money back into the community. This go to helping inner-city kids with education."

At around the half-way mark, P drops a gem about his own drive. "A lot of people speak on loyalty, we don't speak on loyalty no more," he explains. "Anybody can be loyal. But are you committed? Commitment is the most important thing in anything you do. You want to be successful, you have to be committed." If you're looking for a dose of motivation, look no further. The wisdom of Master P knows no boundaries.