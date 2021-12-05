According to TMZ, Master P is seeking assistance from a judge to regain his official bachelor status. The Ice Cream Man hitmaker has been technically separated from Sonya Miller since 2010, but their marriage remains legally in tact over a decade later.

The article notes that P is “ready to start a new chapter, so he wants to judge to step in and declare him single.” New legal documents reveal that the rapper feels “there’s no reason” for he and Miller to remain married, “so he’s asking the court to restore their single status ASAP.”

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Miller and Master P were married in 1989, although the former filed for divorce in 2013, three years after they went their separate ways. The New Orleans native also mentioned that he and his ex “settled all their issues in 2016 and reached an agreement,” but for some reason, “the paperwork was never submitted to court.”

In hopes of expediting the process, the I Got The Hook-Up 2 actor has filed for a bifurcation of the divorce, meaning that both parties will have their single status reinstated immediately while the remaining issues in the case are resolved later. From the looks of things, P has spent enough years living in limbo, and is ready for a fresh start at the age of 54.

The “Grab da Wall” artist has been in the news a lot this year, offering up his take on everything from Alec Baldwin’s involvement in the Rust shooting a few weeks back to Kanye West and Drake’s infamous beef, which they recently squashed – read more about that here.

