Rap Snacks has a new brand ambassador: West Coast legend, business mogul, and worldwide superstar Snoop Dogg. Many hip hop artists have collaborated with Rap Snacks before, now Snoop Dogg is adding his iconic stature to the list.



Rap Snacks, founded back in 1994, has been responsible for creating some of the most fun food collaborations within the culture. They have a wide range of artists on their snack roster, including the following:Migos, Meek Mill, Yung Joc, Bell Biv Devoe, Baby, Big Tymers, Pretty Willie, Ms. Toi, Mack 10, Pastor Troy, and of course, Lil Romeo. The chips come in a variety of flavors, usually dedicated in some way to the artist's particular tastes, or reflecting some aspect of the rapper's career. It's fitting that Snoop's contribution to the brand holds the title Icon.

In an Instagram post on BET's page, details of the partnership were explained: "We are family and there's enough for all of us to eat. We agreed on a 50/50 partnership. And the new Snoop Dogg Icon chips are coming soon in three flavors," Master P said. "I'm committed to continuing educating and giving our people the blueprint on building economic empowerment. Trust the process. We're taking over the grocery stores they can have the streets. Product outweighs talent, we made an empire with music and now we are making generational wealth with products."

Master P is still making it his mission to provide positive and lasting impacts to the hip hop community, showing time and time again that he wholeheartedly cares for the progress of Black people and how important rap is to it. He has now expanded Rap Snacks into Wal-Mart locations as well.

