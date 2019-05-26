Upon learning that New Orleans had won the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, a good number of pundits have speculated that Zion Williamson could "pull a Kobe" and force the franchise into dealing his rights to a team of his choosing. Bear in mind, Zion hasn't insinuated that himself, even though Rachel Nichols insisted that he was visibly shaken when Lottery broadcast went off-air.

Master P and his son Romeo Miller don't share in that opinion. During an impromptu interview with TMZ Sports, the father/son duo joined together in offering the Duke phenom a whopping $20 million shoe deal they hope will not only outpace the highest bidders - but convince Zion to embrace his destiny with the David Griffin-led Pelicans.

"I know Zion gonna get a big shoe deal from Nike or Adidas or whatever. We gonna get him a deal just to have to wear shoes outside of basketball," Master P told the TMZ Sports reporter. "Just to wear it on the side, not in the game, I'm saying $20 [million]."

According to Bleacher Report, Zion's sneaker profits could reach the 8-digit mark in no time. By my count, that would rule Master P and Romeo out of the running, unless they have some profit-sharing scheme up under their sleeves. Does Romeo musing about Zion's onscreen potential under the No Limit banner hold any weight in discussions? Hit us with your thoughts.

[Via]