After slightly confirming the news on Instagram last month, dynamic father/son duo Master P and Romeo stopped by Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy to officially break it to fans of the WE tv reality series Growing Up Hip-Hop that they won't be returning to the show.



While it was initially reported that Romeo's exit was influenced by a fake love triangle storyline, the Miller men decided to clear up the air a bit so people know the real reason for their departure. "I feel like the show is not going where it used to be at," P said in response to the question of whether or not it was true they were leaving, also citing integrity as a huge factor as well. Romeo chimed in for a clearer answer by saying inner peace, mental health and growth are his main priorities after being in the game for 19 years, also adding "It's not about the money; I'm the highest paid on the network. I had to walk away because I can't sell my soul for money — I can't sell my soul for a storyline. It's never worth it for me at the end of the day."

Watch Master P and Romeo further explain their exit from Growing Up Hip-Hop on The Breakfast Club below, in addition to talking about generational wealth, their many entrepreneurial endeavors and Biggie-branded Rap Snacks: