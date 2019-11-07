All was not well when Master P and his No Limit Soldiers linked up for a special reunion show in St. Louis. The concert could easily have been a nostalgic moment for hardcore hip-hop fans who grew up listening to the New Orleans legend and his crew but unfortunately, it turned out to be quite a disastrous evening.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

As reported by the St. Louis American, fans were disgusted by the disorganization and disrespect shown by the No Limit crew and their constant delays. It would appear as though not much preparation went into the reunion concert with supporters of the iconic crew waiting over two hours for the show to actually begin. According to the review, ten minutes of thirty-second snippets tired out the audience early with the event continuing in a non-traditional concert manner. After getting frustrated by the lack of performances actually going down, the crowd turned on Master P when he thanked them for showing up, offering a disappointed response to his well wishes. "It’s been twenty years for us man. And this is the first time ever No Limit Records has ever been in St. Louis, and I want to thank y’all for all the support y’all showed us tonight," said the legend.

Audience members stuck around for as long as they could but when it became clear that the No Limit Soldiers had no intention of actually performing, simply playing music over the loudspeakers, people either got up and left or they voiced their displeasure by booing them off the stage. Watch the footage below. It's a damn shame that this happened.

