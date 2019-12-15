22News has reported that a gargantuan drug bust went down on New England soil, ultimately leading to the arrest of 645 people. Given the scale of the operation, the haul was appropriately massive, with DEA officials reportedly seizing: 17.9 kilograms of fentanyl, 7,800 fentanyl pills, 13.9 kilograms of cocaine, 3.1 kilograms of heroin, 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, and 38.1 kilograms of marijuana. The exact quantities arrive courtesy of a press release the DEA shared with 22News.

The operation, which ran for two weeks, also led to the removal of fifty-one illicit firearms from the street-level. Once again speaking with 22News, DEA agent Brian Boyle spoke about the aim of his operation. "DEA’s top priority is to aggressively pursue anyone who distributes these deadly drugs,” he explained. "Those arrested need to be held accountable for their actions because they have chosen to distribute this poison and profit from the misery they spread.”

It's unclear as to how 645 people were wrapped up in the operation, but with an expected haul of $1.2 million, it's clear this one ran deep. Given the ongoing opioid crisis ravaging the United States, is it really surprising to see Drug Enforcement Agents mobilizing to battle the spread head-on? Read the full report below.

[via]