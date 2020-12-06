A massive brawl erupted Sunday, during the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins matchup. The scuffle led to the ejection of five players.

Diamond Images / Getty Images

The incident began when Bengals special-teams player Mike Thomas drilled Dolphins returner Jakeem Grant before he had a chance to catch the punt.

From there, benches cleared. Bengals safety Shawn Williams shoved Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker. Parker's teammate Mack Hollins then came to his defense with punches of his own.

Williams, Parker, Hollins as well as Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard, and Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd were all ejected afterward.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores was visibly furious with the Bengals during the exchange and had to be pulled back to his own sideline. “I’m gonna stick up for my players. They’re going to stick up for each other,” said Flores in the postgame press conference. “These are like my kids. The first time, yeah. The second time, I got a little upset about it.”

The Dolphins went on to win the game, led by rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who recorded 296 yards and one touchdown. The team was able to hold the Bengals to just 7 points, despite the NFL's interception leader, Howard, being ejected.

The team now sits at 8-4 and second in the AFC East.

