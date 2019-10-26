Democratic House Rep. Daniel Hunt has officially proposed a bill to stop the use of the word "bitch." According to Blavity, this bill would make use of the word punishable by fines and even jail time.

The bill states, “A person who uses the word ‘b***h’ directed at another person to accost, annoy, degrade or demean the other person shall be considered to be a disorderly person. A violation of this subsection may be reported by the person to whom the offensive language was directed at or by any witness to such incident.”

Hunt admits the bill violates the first amendment but wants to start a discussion about use of the word. “Any time a constituent approaches me with something that is of concern to them, I follow through with it,” Hunt told the Boston Herald. “In this instance, someone asked me to file a bill that they deemed was important and I thought it was a good exercise to let that bill go through the process.”

He later defended the move telling Boston.com, “When you do that it kind of exposes the person or the individual to the scrutiny of the media and general public. I didn’t give it much thought in retrospect. I’m glad we didn’t because the individual would [have] thousands of people … calling her… as opposed to me, whose job it is to represent constituents.”