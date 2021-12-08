About a month before Halloween Pennsylvania's Bensalem Police Department issued a warning to parents about the possibility of THC-laced sweets being mixed in with their children's candy.

While the internet had a field day with the police warning, using memes and sarcasm to explain just how unlikely it is that anybody would give away expensive edibles to random children on Halloween, the Bensalem Police Department and a few supporters said that even if the THC-laced candies weren't intentionally given away, mistakes are possible, and cited similar-looking packaging for any potential mix ups.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Yesterday (December 7), a cannabis company in Massachusetts created an edible that definitely will not be confused for anything than what it is—the world's largest pot brownie.

In a press release celebrating the launch of their new Bubby's Baked edible brand, cannabis company MariMed unveiled the world's largest cannabis brownie, and made sure to do it on National Brownie Day to make the THC-infused treat even sweeter.

According to MariMed, the brownie measures "3 feet wide by 3 feet long and 15 inches tall, weighs a whopping 850 pounds, and contains 20,000mg of THC," and is a much larger version of the company's single-serving, 5mg Bubby's Baked brownie bites.

"Bubby’s Baked fills a big hole in the edibles market that cannabis consumers crave – high-quality, delicious baked goods that stay moist and chewy," MariMed Chief Product Officer and SVP/Sales Ryan Crandall said in the company's press release. "For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles. Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience, infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into timeless recipes, for a reliable high reminiscent of simpler times. Strategically, Bubby’s is part of our effort at MariMed to build a house of brands that meets different consumer needs across a diverse range of occasions."

What do you think of the world's largest cannabis brownie? Let us know down in the comments.

[via]