Recently, mass shootings have been consistent in the news cycle. In a span of three weeks, the United States has been in mourning due to the Buffalo shooting that took the lives of ten innocent grocery store shoppers on May 10, the chilling tragedy in Uvalde, TX that left 19 children and two teachers deceased, and the tragedy that took place at a hospital in Tusla, Oklahoma, leaving five people dead.

Now, there's a new terrifying story making headlines. On Saturday night at around 11:30 p.m., shots were fired into a crowded street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, injuring at least 13 people and killing 3. According to the police inspector, D.F. Pace, there were numerous active shooters firing shots.

According to reports, an officer fired a shot at one of the gunmen, but he was able to flee the scene before getting caught. Pace also added that two firearms were retrieved-- one of which had an extended magazine clip attached to it.

The shooting took place at a location that is often busy in the city of Philly-- on South Street. The block is filled with restaurants, bars, galleries, and stores, making it the perfect place for large groups of people to gather.

As of now, no arrests have been in connection to the shooting. According toThe Philadelphia Inquirer, police have been able to identify the three killed and stated that those injured ranged from ages 17 to 69.

