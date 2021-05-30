An unfortunate reality, the United States has been experiencing an uptick in large-scale violence ever since COVID-19 restrictions started being rolled back. We are sad to report that armed assailants opened fire on a crowd outside of a concert in Florida early Sunday (May 30), killing two individuals and leaving more than 20 people injured.

According to reports from local officers and media, three people hopped out of a white SUV and fired assault-style weapons and handguns at concertgoers congregated at the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade county. CNN reports 20 to 25 victims who suffered from wounds were taken to local hospitals. CBS4 adds that at least one person was in critical condition, and police add that no one was in custody as of early Sunday.

"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and 2 have sadly died," Miami-Dade Director of Police Alfredo Ramirez penned on Twitter. "These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice."

"We believe this is a targeted act of gun violence," Ramirez said. "This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act." He added, "This type of gun violence has to stop. Every weekend it is the same thing. This is targeted, this is definitely not random."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis added his own sentiments, confirming state authorities were working hard to catch the perpetrators of the senseless act. "Justice needs to be swift & severe!" he wrote on Twitter.

This is the second mass shooting in the Miami area over the Memorial Day weekend. Late Friday into Saturday, six people were wounded and one was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Wynwood area of Miami. Police do not yet have a description of the culprits.

We'll keep you updated with developments. In the meantime, our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims.

