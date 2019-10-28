Another mass shooting has taken place in the United States sadly killing two and injuring others at a Halloween party at Texas A&M University. According to USA Today, the shooting took place around midnight this past Saturday 15 miles away from a small campus of the university. The event was attended by 750 people and police believe the shooter entered through the back of the building, leading them to fire before escaping.

The suspect, who is said to a man, is still at large and police believe the shooter had a target in mind when it came to the use of the handgun. Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks said "complete chaos" ensued once gunshots went off leading everyone to evacuate as well of the shooter.

One of the victims has been identified as 23-year-old Kevin Berry Jr. while the other male is still unidentified at this time. Others injured got hurt by broken glass while being trampled during the exit while others sustained gunfire wounds - four of the bunch in critical condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning's shooting in Greenville," Texas, University spokesman Michael Johnson said in a statement.