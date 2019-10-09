Mass Appeal India's Divine Drops New Project "Kohinoor" Ft. Dave East & More

Hip-hop's global expansion has touched every single corner of the world since its humble beginnings in the Bronx. With artists like Jay-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, and more having an international impact, they've inspired people from all over the globe to tell their story through rap and hip-hop. Reggaeton's in the midst of the mainstream resurgence, Korea and China have seen success in America, and even Europe's hip-hop scene is thriving.

Earlier this year, Nas announced Mass Appeal's partnership with Universal Music India to launch an Indian division of the hip-hop label. The first matter of business was signing Divine who's been making serious waves in India already. Today, he released his first project through the Mass Appeal India, Kohinoor. The eight-track project is his formal introduction to the international market as he recruits Dave East and Gully Gang members to assist him on Kohinoor.

"I wanted to give my fans my side of the story, to move the curtain and let them see what my life is all about. I have learnt some truths the hard way, and I have no regrets in life," he said in a statement.

Check out Kohinoor below.