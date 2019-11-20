Perhaps one of the biggest stories in the NFL last week came from a Thursday night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Browns linebacker Myles Garrett got himself suspended for the rest of the season after he ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and smashed him over the head with it. The whole thing was pretty shocking and NFL fans were quick to react to what they just saw.

Now, Rudolph is speaking out about his role in this entire debacle and based on his statement below, he's pretty apologetic about the whole thing.