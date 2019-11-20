Rudolph got smashed in the head with his own helmet.
Perhaps one of the biggest stories in the NFL last week came from a Thursday night game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Browns linebacker Myles Garrett got himself suspended for the rest of the season after he ripped off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and smashed him over the head with it. The whole thing was pretty shocking and NFL fans were quick to react to what they just saw.
Now, Rudolph is speaking out about his role in this entire debacle and based on his statement below, he's pretty apologetic about the whole thing.
“Thursday night, to say the least, it was an unfortunate situation for everyone involved. Looking back on the final play of the game, I fell short of the mark there too. I should have done a better job of keeping my cool in that situation," Rudolph said. “I consider it a privilege, not a right to be a part of the NFL. To be part of a first-class organization ... and I fell short of that expectation last Thursday night.”
Rudolph was not suspended for his role in the fight which caused quite the stir. Some felt as though he was just as guilty as Garrett, while others wanted to see him at least get a game or two. Either way, we're sure both players just want to move past it at this point.