"The Masked Singer" Runner Up JoJo Drops New Single "Creature Of Habit"

Award-winning singer-songwriter and actress JoJo is back with "Creature of Habit," her third single of the year.

"Creature of Habit" finds itself as a follow-up to a wildly successful past two years for the R&B singer. In 2020, her latest full-length release Good to Know debuted at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and was followed by a string of successful singles. More recently, JoJo secured a spot as runner-up on the newest season of Fox's The Masked Singer.

According to JoJo, her participation in the show was a defining moment as she progresses through her music career: "It allowed me to reclaim my passion for singing, writing, and even interpreting other people’s songs. The Masked Singer is an experience I’ll always be grateful for." However, the singer is now refocusing on new music and "Creature of Habit," written by Grammy-nominated Justin Tranter and Sasha Sloan, marks her return to pop-infused R&B.

JoJo's powerful melodies, backed by atmospheric production from highly regarded Mano and Russi, detail her struggle with holding onto toxic relationships for the sake of habit and comfort: "Sometimes it just feels more comfortable to stay in the habit, rather than allowing yourself the discomfort of letting it go. Essentially, it’s the fear of the unknown that keeps us in the habit." The music video for the new single, featuring JoJo with a brand new blonde look, premieres Thursday at 12:45 PM EST. Fans will certainly be tuning in to the music video's livestream and should look forward to new JoJo music very soon.

Let us know if you can jam to this one, and follow our R&B SEASON playlist for more, and check out our Next Generation of R&B list.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a creature

I don't even really need ya

It's like I'm kinda scared to leave ya

It's not a feature I'm proud of