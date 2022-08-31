The beef between Masika Kalysha and Hazel-E has been brewing for years. The ladies have both starred in Love & Hip Hop and have etched themselves into reality television infamy due to their fiery personalities that often sets them at odds with their cast members. The tension between these two has often poured over to social media where they trade vicious insults to a captivated audience.

Masika and Hazel put their beef on display when they moved networks and were featured on Zeus's The Conversation. The confrontational series follows people at odds who face off in heated arguments.



Charley Gallay / Stringer / Getty Images

Back in 2020, Hazel and Masika squared off and their chat erupted into mayhem. According to a new lawsuit filed by Masika, "Hazel and a cosmetologist came into her dressing room and attacked her ... resulting in scratches, bruises, and a broken finger," reports TMZ.

It was also stated that Masika's legal team told Zeus not to air the footage but the network moved forward. Although the physical altercation was halted by security on set, Masika further accuses one of them of groping her during the incident and making a remark about how "thick" she was.

In an update provided by The Shade Room, Masika reportedly added that her gripe is mostly with Zeus and how they handled the situation. Hazel-E was allegedly listed in the lawsuit against Zeus because she was a part of the altercation as a whole.

TMZ stated: "Masika is suing for sexual battery, fraud and wants $6 million in damages."

Check out the confrontation below.