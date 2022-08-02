Masika Kalysha says that Mystikal needs to be thrown in prison for good after the rapper was arrested on charges including rape and domestic abuse battery. The newest charges are far from the first time he's been arrested for sexual assault throughout his career.

"Mystical being arrested 4 rape for a 3rd TIME only means that he was only held accountable 3 times Smfh," Kalysha wrote on Twitter, Monday. "Ain’t no telling how many women this sicko actually sexually assaulted. Lock his disgusting ass up & throw away the damn key. He has proven that he doesn’t deserve freedom."



Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

The rapper's latest arrest stems from a July 30 incident in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. Police had responded to a local hospital regarding a reported sexual assault where they encountered an unidentified victim who identified Mystikal as the suspect.

Mystikal was accused of sexual battery and extortion in 2003 after he and his bodyguards forced a woman to perform oral sex. He pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to six years in prison. He was added to the sex offender registry in 2010.

In 2017, he was indicted again on rape and kidnapping charges for an alleged incident in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 2016; however, the charges were eventually dropped.

Check out Kalysha's tweet regarding Mystikal below.