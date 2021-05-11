Their romance may not have lasted, but Masika Kalysha and Fetty Wap were blessed to welcome a daughter, Khari Barbie, together. Fetty is hush-hush when it comes to the relationships he has with the mothers of his children and his kids, but every once in a while, Masika will surface to speak openly about the often contentious relationship she has with Fetty. For Mother's Day, the model mogul took to social media to share a series of adorable photos of herself posing alongside little Khari as she plugged her brand before sounding off about feeling that certain people in her life could be doing more.

She didn't name Fetty specifically, but people have attributed the message to him while others believed she was speaking about her friends and family members, as well. "I be feeling so unappreciated & under valued on Mother’s Day... from the ppl who are actually in my life," wrote Masika.

"Y’all can take that Mother’s Day text & go straight to hell with it," she said. "This is my 5th Mother’s Day & I’ve only ever received 1 Mother’s Day gift... in 2018. Not even a dinner, a massage, a gift, hell a day off. On Mother’s Day I’m always on full mom duty. Let’s normalize giving moms a damn break on Mother’s Day. I wanna go shopping and sip champagne today and do hood rat sh*t with my friends! Tf."

Masika was hit with critics who told her that her child is her gift or she should just buy herself Mother's Day presents, but she doubled down on her comments. "Dear strangers, if you don’t like what I say on my page, get off my page [woman shrugging emoji] it’s really that simple." Check out her posts and a few clapbacks below.