Masika Kalysha has appeared in music videos for Flo Rida, Waka Flocka, French Montana and more, also making her name on some of the most dramatic reality shows known to mankind, including Love & Hip Hop and Growing Up Hip Hop. She is perhaps best known for being partnered with Fetty Wap, famous New Jersey singer, for a year and having a baby with him. In the past, she has aired out her issues with her ex, dissing him on social media and, this week, she came through with some of that same energy. When a fan told Masika that she should give her daughter with Fetty Wap some siblings to play with, the socialite's response was everything.

Posing for a picture with her little one, Masika Kalysha stole the spotlight in the comments as she came for her ex-lover Fetty Wap, laughing at how many women he's had children with.



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

"She needs a sibling," exclaimed one of the star's fans before she snapped back in a reply. "She has 50," said Masika, leaving it at that.

While she's slightly exaggerating, Masika's daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell does have a large number of siblings via Fetty Wap. The father of seven children, Wap has remained busy on parenting duties for years.

Do you think Masika was a little harsh?