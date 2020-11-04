If you went into last night with the expectation that you would be finding out who won the 2020 Presidential Election before midnight, you were mistaken.

It may take all of today, or even a few extra days, to count all of the votes and, with the election too close to call, we'll need to be patient for them to declare a winner this year.

Masika Kalysha is anxiously watching the results flash on her screen and she's hoping for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to pull out the victory, but she's not doing so because she agrees with everything their platform stands for.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

She explained on Twitter:

"I am a black republican for Biden/Harris bc there’s more issues than my fking taxes," wrote Masika. "U can vote to legalize marijuana even if u don’t smoke or sell. U can vote pro choice even if u personally don’t believe in abortion or HAVE A WOMB. U can vote pro love even if ur not lgbtq+. All urban fools supporting Donald Duck r crying about taxes... something 45 knows NOTHING about. How can he possibly relate when he doesn’t pay his taxes? I paid tax of 65k this yr as a blk single mom under 45s admin. Trump paid NOTHING I don’t make a fraction of what he makes!"

She continued by expanding on her point about abortion.

"I personally don’t believe in aborting for ME but who the fuck am I to tell another woman what to do with her womb," she argued. "I am not lbgtq+ but who tf am I to vote on the rights of those who are???? White folks making BILLIONS with weed on wall Street while black folks r doing bids. we have to use our brains. Let #LittlePimp be an example TRUMP DONT GIVE A FLYING FK ABOUT HIS DUMB ASS SUPPORTERS! @lilpump makes ignorant ass music that my ppl support yet his fool ass is front and center for a obese carrot who makes a mockery of him & hares minorities."

