This past holiday season was especially exciting for Masika Kalysha after the model and entrepreneur announced her engagement. Initially, Masika played coy about revealing the identity of her new fiancé, but soon she shared that her beau was a man named Jamar Champ. The two slowly began sharing bits of their love with the world, and it didn't take long for an engagement party video to make its way online.

Following her engagement announcement, Masika revealed the history that she and Champ share. "Met my fiancé 10 years ago. Curved him for 97% of those 10 years," she tweeted. "Been dating for 4 months. He asked me to marry him 4 days ago. Last night I asked him what made you so sure after only 4 months of dating? He said I knew 10 years ago, on the day I met you that I was gonna marry u."

However, things have gone sour just weeks later, and on Friday (January 22), Masika announced that she and Champ had separated. She wrote a lengthy post on Instagram after she and her ex-fiancé sent subliminal Story shots to one another throughout the day. "After much thought and careful consideration, along with some unfortunate findings, I have made the difficult decision to call off my engagement," wrote Masika.

She stated that she did her best to "respectfully disengage, quietly" to avoid the "public embarrassment and scrutiny that I am accustomed to on a daily basis." Masika accused Champ of using her celebrity status to further his own agenda and added that after a 10-year friendship, she thought she "truly" knew him.

"We genuinely love and care for each other, unfortunately when you are a public figure love does not cover a multitude of sins," said the reality star. "After doing my due diligence I uncovered a pandoras box of findings that left me questioning everything I thought I knew about this person. I confided in him. I thought he was my best friend, partner and confidant; but instead he was trying to come up at my expense and extort me... Please respect my privacy."

