He's a mover and shaker in the business world, and now Ray J has been acting as an executive producer for Zeus Network's The Conversation. The series has brought some of reality television's most controversial figures to the forefront as they hash out their explosive differences with no hosts or producers to step in and navigate the discussion. Ray J, himself, sat down with wife Princess Love and they talked about their drama, and now it's Masika Kalysha and Hazel-E's turn to verbalize exactly why they despise one another.

The first episode has made its way to Zeus, and to kick things off, Masika revealed a bit of unknown information to the world. "I have a quick question for you," Masika asks Ray J. "You ever regret having sex with something so ugly?... I know it was like, decades ago, but are you ever like, 'Damn, I don't wanna claim that?'" Ray ducked the question as Masika laughed but it was clear that exchange made him uncomfortable.

There was a time when Ray J had a long-running on-again-off-again relationship with Teairra Mari—a sordid romance that was played out for Love & Hip Hop Hollywood fans in early seasons of the show. At the time, Hazel-E and Teairra Mari were best friends who also lived together, so it's unclear if this revelation is something that may set Teairra off in the future. Check out the clip below.