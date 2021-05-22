mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Masego Updates His Catalog With "Studying Abroad: Extended Stay"

Karlton Jahmal
May 22, 2021 13:34
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Masego

That boy Masego at it again!


Masego graces his fans with an update on this fine weekend. The talented musician dropped off Studying Abroad last year, and now he has returned with a deluxe edition. Studying Abroad: Extended Stay features four new songs and one remix.  TrapHouseJazz remix of “Mystery Lady" is truly something special, offering fans a twist on an already excellent record. A video for the remix was also released, which finds a lovely lady on a beach during dusk. It's truly mesmerizing along with the music. 

The other new songs include "Bliss Abroad" featuring Sheléa, "Smith and Westin" featuring TeaMarrr, "Well Traveled," and "Yebo/Sema." Although fans are still waiting on the edge of their seats for a full-length Masego album to drop, this will have to do for now. Stream Studying Abroad: Extended Stay everywhere now and let us know below what you think about Masego's deluxe cut. 

