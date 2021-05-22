Masego Updates His Catalog With "Studying Abroad: Extended Stay"

Masego graces his fans with an update on this fine weekend. The talented musician dropped off Studying Abroad last year, and now he has returned with a deluxe edition. Studying Abroad: Extended Stay features four new songs and one remix. TrapHouseJazz remix of “Mystery Lady" is truly something special, offering fans a twist on an already excellent record. A video for the remix was also released, which finds a lovely lady on a beach during dusk. It's truly mesmerizing along with the music.

The other new songs include "Bliss Abroad" featuring Sheléa, "Smith and Westin" featuring TeaMarrr, "Well Traveled," and "Yebo/Sema." Although fans are still waiting on the edge of their seats for a full-length Masego album to drop, this will have to do for now. Stream Studying Abroad: Extended Stay everywhere now and let us know below what you think about Masego's deluxe cut.