Masego Taps Santi For "Queen Tings" Remix

Milca P.
August 18, 2019 01:56
Queen Tings (Santi Remix)
Masego Feat. Santi

Masego shares new track.


We're nearly a year removed from the premiere of Masego's Lady Lady album and as he faithfully prepares the follow up to his debut, he has returned to gift fans with a rework to project standout "Queen Tings," recruiting rising alté star Santi for a little help on the remix.

This time around, Santi takes the place originally held by collaborator Tiffany Gouché, adding his own flair to the track. It arrives weeks after the original duo debuted the melanin-drenched music video for "Queen Tings." With that new video, Sego took the chance to confirm the arrival of his pending follow up would be sometime this fall. But until that blessed delivery gets here, take a listen to "Queen Tings."

Quotable Lyrics

Tryna grab it, you know better
I gotta go
But I think it's tragic 
How you know better, but never show

