Masego Swoons Over A "Mystery Lady" With Don Toliver

Masego has a new EP releasing at the end of this week and, in the last few weeks, he's been teasing us with some incredible single releases.

He recently came through with "Passport" before teaming up with Shenseea on "Silver Tongue Devil" and now, he's back with the buzzing Don Toliver for "Mystery Lady".

Masego ponders about how monogamy may not be the best thing for him, getting flirty and crisply delivering his breathy vocals on the record. Don Toliver comes in for a verse, leaving hook duties to Masego.

This is the final single to release before the upcoming Studying Abroad EP.

Stream it below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

Thinking I can make as many songs 'bout a lady

When I haven't met her

But she on me heavy, on my cerebellum

If I say I love her, am I wrong? Am I crazy?

Am I overzealous?

But I know the feeling, and I'm never wrong

Swear that I've been gifted with a song and a medley

It's intoxicating, it weigh on you heavy, like the alcohol

We can do like anything you want, I'm amazing

Letter to my lady, I just wanna please you, check my catalogue