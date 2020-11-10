mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Masego Swoons Over A "Mystery Lady" With Don Toliver

Alex Zidel
November 10, 2020 11:40
Mystery Lady
Masego Feat. Don Toliver

Masego releases "Mystery Lady" with Don Toliver ahead of his new EP's arrival this week.


Masego has a new EP releasing at the end of this week and, in the last few weeks, he's been teasing us with some incredible single releases

He recently came through with "Passport" before teaming up with Shenseea on "Silver Tongue Devil" and now, he's back with the buzzing Don Toliver for "Mystery Lady".

Masego ponders about how monogamy may not be the best thing for him, getting flirty and crisply delivering his breathy vocals on the record. Don Toliver comes in for a verse, leaving hook duties to Masego.

This is the final single to release before the upcoming Studying Abroad EP.

Stream it below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

Thinking I can make as many songs 'bout a lady
When I haven't met her
But she on me heavy, on my cerebellum
If I say I love her, am I wrong? Am I crazy?
Am I overzealous?
But I know the feeling, and I'm never wrong
Swear that I've been gifted with a song and a medley
It's intoxicating, it weigh on you heavy, like the alcohol
We can do like anything you want, I'm amazing
Letter to my lady, I just wanna please you, check my catalogue

