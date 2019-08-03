Masego Places Melanin Front And Center In "Queen Tings" Video

Watch "Queen Tings" here.

As mesmerizing as Masego's "Queen Tings" music video is, it does not come as much of an artistic surprise from the multihyphenate who recruits director Brilliant Garcia for visual control of his latest offering. In it, Garcia captures different shades of beauty as Uncle Sego and collaborator Tiffany GOuché gently croon of their favorite melanin-heavy muses.

"'Queen Tings' was a combination of my excitement for Black Panther, Black History Month, and my upcoming trip to Cape Town,” Sego previously told Essence. “I was in the studio with Kojo and Nicky [Quinn], talking and playing beats and then Nicky put on the beat for ‘Queen Tings’ and the song pretty much wrote itself,” he added. “We dropped a short version of it that same day.”

With the arrival of the new clip, Masego also took the chance to casually reveal that his next album will arrive in September. Get into the video up top.