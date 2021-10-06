mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Masego Links With J.I.D & Big Boi For "Garden Party"

Mitch Findlay
October 06, 2021 10:48
Garden Party
Masego Feat. Big Boi & J.I.D

Masego, J.I.D, and Big Boi team up for the hypnotic new collaboration "Garden Party."


Shortly after seeing his "Navajo" song received a jolt of electricity by way of a DrakeCertified Lover Boy sample, Masego has come through to capitalize on the momentum with a new single. This time, he's launching a "Garden Party" with two top-tier Atlanta rappers -- Big Boi and J.I.D --- a smooth drop produced by Iman Omari and Jack Dine.  

After Masego paints a picture of the titular party, bringing the shindig to life with pristine clarity, J.I.D slides in with a reminder of why he's so highly regarded as a new-school hero. "Been high as heaven, drunk as hell, but don’t fly right," raps J.I.D, locked in and floating. "Seeing tie-dye colors and side-eye cover with shades from the sideline." Closing things out is the legendary Big Boi, who delivers some after-dark bars. "And I would love to listen to you breathe in my ear, as we make sweet love under the trees," he raps, making full use of the "Garden" setting.

A hypnotic and unique collaboration between three talents, "Garden Party" is an invitation well worth hitting "RSVP" on.

Quotable Lyrics

Been high as heaven, drunk as hell, but don’t fly right
Seeing tie-dye colors and side-eye cover with shades from the sideline
Say goodbye, in my shaky life I try to stabilize, crazy times
I gotta pray to God but he don’t say nothing

