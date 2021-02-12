Masego, J.I.D. & Rapsody Spit Bars On "Something Ain't Right"

It seems that the brand new Judas And The Black Messiah album may very well join the ranks of great film soundtracks, boasting arguably the most stacked OST tracklist since TDE's Black Panther. And with a lineup boasting the likes of Jay-Z, Nas, Nipsey Hussle, Black Thought, Rakim, A$AP Rocky, and more, it's impressive to see the Masego, JID, and Rapsody collaboration "Something Ain't Right" emerging as an early highlight.

Unsurprising for those in the know, as JID and Rap are among two of the game's best lyricists at the moment. Throw in some soulful vocals from Masego, who handles the melodies of the chorus, and it's no wonder the track shines with such brilliance. Off the bat, J.I.D lays down an impeccable opening verse, showcasing a sharp mind for societal commentary. "Prevalent ethnic rebel, the revolution of melanin," he spits, catching a slick pocket. "Bust a move to the ghetto, we must improve the development / brought some food for the fellowship, got a noose on my brethren."

Rapsody plays the perfect counterpart, and while she's more than capable of quickening the pace, she opts for a more methodical approach. "They flood thy hood, we could blood up the soldier," she raps, hitching her cadence into melodic territory. "Poor Black men look over thy shoulder." Understanding the power of her words, Rapsody keeps her themes aligned with the film's focus. "Devil on my heels and they all wanna cross me, loyalty to God and my loyalty to Bobby," she spits, an allusion to Black Panther co-founder George "Bobby" Seale.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Prevalent ethnic rebel, the revolution of melanin

Bust a move to the ghetto, we must improve the development

Brought some food for the fellowship, got a noose on my brethren

Call the goons and the government, come correct the corruption

Break the racial construction buildin' up

In the spirit of liberation, give me life or I'ma take it