Masego Delivers Crucial Vibes On "Veg Out (Wasting Thyme)"

Though things are moving slow in the world these days as everyone remains cooped inside the crib, there is a need for some serious vibes. Thankfully, Masego got us covered. The multi-instrumentalist delivered his latest track, "Veg Out (Wasting Thyme)" earlier today which is a pretty accurate reflection of everyone's mood these times while playing off of the vegetarian lifestyle, in a way.

The video shares Masego's quarantine experience. Posted in the crib, he's still living lavish, throwing cash in the air carefree and roaming around his lush pad. Though it's not entirely relatable to the masses, especially those cooped up with family members and roommates, Masego's infectious vibes should keep you in an equally good mood. Atleast for the duration of the video.

Peep the song and video below.

Quotable Lyrics

You say the risk better pay off

Waste time like we got a day off

Hit you with the same ol' song

I know you gon' turn that off