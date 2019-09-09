mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Masego Debuts New Ode With "Big Girls" Track

Milca P.
September 09, 2019
Big Girls
Masego

Masego previews new album.


Masego's appreciation for women across the spectrum certainly is no novice idea and with his latest creation, the hyphenate keeps such a reputation going with his "Big Girls" track, a wonderous ode to the beauties with a bit more meat on the bones.

Always maintaining his TrapHouse Jazz sound, Masego hops over a bass-laden backdrop created by Jay Kurzweil while recruiting Ivana of sister duo VanJess for additional vocal work.

"Big Girls" arrives a year after Masego delivered on his Lady Lady debut album and in the middle of his preparations for the project's highly-anticipated follow-up. While he teased its arrival this season, there is no official date attached to the pending creation as of yet. 

For now, cozy up to "Big Girls."

Quotable Lyrics

Do that that and make it rain over here
Happy birthday, it's some quakin' over here
It's getting wild over here
It's getting loud over here
It's a crowd over here

