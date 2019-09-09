Masego Debuts New Ode With "Big Girls" Track

Masego's appreciation for women across the spectrum certainly is no novice idea and with his latest creation, the hyphenate keeps such a reputation going with his "Big Girls" track, a wonderous ode to the beauties with a bit more meat on the bones.

Always maintaining his TrapHouse Jazz sound, Masego hops over a bass-laden backdrop created by Jay Kurzweil while recruiting Ivana of sister duo VanJess for additional vocal work.

"Big Girls" arrives a year after Masego delivered on his Lady Lady debut album and in the middle of his preparations for the project's highly-anticipated follow-up. While he teased its arrival this season, there is no official date attached to the pending creation as of yet.

For now, cozy up to "Big Girls."

Quotable Lyrics

Do that that and make it rain over here

Happy birthday, it's some quakin' over here

It's getting wild over here

It's getting loud over here

It's a crowd over here