mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Masego & Shenseea Deliver Sybaritic New Single "Silver Tongue Devil"

Dre D.
October 07, 2020 11:53
162 Views
40
0
EQT Records/Capital RecordsEQT Records/Capital Records
EQT Records/Capital Records

Silver Tongue Devil
Masego Feat. Shenseea

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Masego is incapable of missing.


Masego had one of the most fully formed and artistically developed debuts in recent memory with 2018's Lady Lady

The singer/songwriter and producer has been relatively quiet since, popping up sporadically to lend his voice on guest features and landing production credits on Ari Lennox's Shea Butter Baby

He resurfaces with the new single "Silver Tongue Devil," enlisting Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea to give the sensual track a female perspective.

Production on the single was handled by IzyBeats, who is best known as the architect behind Koffee's "Toast."

Of course, it wouldn't be a Masego track without some smooth saxophone and he makes sure to add a little sauce to IzyBeats' luxurious production. The sheer musicality of the song is enough to separate it from the pack, with a live guitar and bass anchoring the two artists' verses as they discuss their reluctance to commit.

Check out the visuals for "Silver Tongue Devil" below. Are you feeling Masego's latest offering? Share your opinions in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Tongue gone tell you so many lies
Cause of them thighs
Legs, eyes
Head, smile
Baby, come over
I know you want me sober
I go the mile for you
I put a child on you

Masego
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  0
  0
  162
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Masego Shenseea traphousejazz izybeats izybeats new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Masego & Shenseea Deliver Sybaritic New Single "Silver Tongue Devil"
40
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject