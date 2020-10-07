Masego & Shenseea Deliver Sybaritic New Single "Silver Tongue Devil"

Masego had one of the most fully formed and artistically developed debuts in recent memory with 2018's Lady Lady.

The singer/songwriter and producer has been relatively quiet since, popping up sporadically to lend his voice on guest features and landing production credits on Ari Lennox's Shea Butter Baby.

He resurfaces with the new single "Silver Tongue Devil," enlisting Jamaican dancehall artiste Shenseea to give the sensual track a female perspective.

Production on the single was handled by IzyBeats, who is best known as the architect behind Koffee's "Toast."

Of course, it wouldn't be a Masego track without some smooth saxophone and he makes sure to add a little sauce to IzyBeats' luxurious production. The sheer musicality of the song is enough to separate it from the pack, with a live guitar and bass anchoring the two artists' verses as they discuss their reluctance to commit.

Check out the visuals for "Silver Tongue Devil" below. Are you feeling Masego's latest offering? Share your opinions in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Tongue gone tell you so many lies

Cause of them thighs

Legs, eyes

Head, smile

Baby, come over

I know you want me sober

I go the mile for you

I put a child on you