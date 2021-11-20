Masego & Devin Morrison Want Some “Yamz” In New Song & Music Video

On Friday, November 19th, Masego and Devin Morrison dropped off a new single, “Yamz,” along with a music video just in time for Thanksgiving. The Mac Grant directed visual leans into a playful double entendre of the song’s title, referring to both money and a tasty holiday treat.

“I know those yams are made for me / No, but I’m only here for, the good pursuit of currency / They say, yams are the power that be (Power that be) / Oh, well, I need to play utilities / So tell me, can I get to the yams?” both of the R&B vocalists sing over the melodic chorus.

Morrison tells listeners that he “ain’t tryna be broke” for the rest of his life, and that he moved to sunny Los Angeles to “get away from Uncle Sam.” Masego decides he no longer wants to be “stuck in a loop,” also revealing that he prefers not to start his day online.

“Yamz” follows the Jamaican singer’s earlier drop off, “Garden Party,” which saw him link up with powerhouses Big Boi and JID. Check out the music video for the new joint track above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't tryna be stuck in a loop for life (Nah, all my life)

Told myself I wouldn't start my day online (Talk about it)

Don't wanna do, from that shape and how they move (She got them yams)

But is it just a distraction?

Oh, it drives my soul divine (Them yams got soul)