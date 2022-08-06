The Mase madness continues following his recent controversy involving Fivio Foreign. After he dominated with Bad Boy Record back in the 1990s, Hip Hop didn't see much of Mase. He had a fallout with former friend and label head Sean "Diddy" Combs, and later, Mase emerged at the pulpit as a pastor. With his music career seemingly behind him, infrequent Mase news was shared about his grievances with Diddy not selling him his own masters.

However, after Fivio mentioned that he signed a deal with Mase earlier on in his career, the "Tell Me What You Want" hitmaker was back in the headlines. He's defending himself against critics and has been more active on social media, and now, Mase is recruiting for his label, Rich Fish.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

In a video shared to Instagram, Mase is seen saying, "Yo, check this out. You lookin' to get signed? You want to really get to the bag? You lookin' for a big deal and you don't wanna sleep your way to the top? You really don't need nobody dancin' all in your videos? Then you need to come to Rich Fish."

"We the only ones gettin' people rich," Mase continued. "Over here, the label just don't get rich, we get the people rich, man."

This brief clip comes months after Diddy not only announced his all-R&B label, Love Records, but it also follows the release of his Bryson Tiller-assisted single, "Gotta Move On." Check out Mase's video below and let us know if you think this was a shot at Diddy or a nod to the infamous 1995 The Source Awards.