Ma$e says that he feels that Diddy never paid him what he was worth with Bad Boy and that he wasn't given the respect he deserved. The legendary rapper discussed his relationship with Diddy during an upcoming appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267.

"I felt like I did more than I got credit for, more than what I got paid for," he tells the hosts in a clip from the interview.

When asked by Wallo to clarify, he explained: "I never got paid what I was worth and I never got the respect I was worth. So this disdain that I got for Puff is more like you trying to keep me here, n***a. I'm not here, all my peers are up here. All my peers are bosses."



Kevin Winter /Getty Images

Ma$e explained that he felt Diddy never wanted him to evolve behind being just an artist.

"He just kept trying to keep me here," he added. "Like he didn't want me to grow at anything."

In another teaser for the interview posted on social media, Ma$e responds to claims made by Fivio Foreign that he signed him to an exploitative deal by jokingly referring to himself as "Diddy 2.0." Fivio had claimed that Ma$e gave him an advance of just $5,000 to sign with RichFish Records.

Ma$e's appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast is scheduled to be released on Sunday night.

Check out a clip of his comments regarding Diddy below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gilliedaking)

[Via]