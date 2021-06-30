For years, BET has faced criticism over its content. Whether it be their reality television shows or music videos, BET has faced accusations of pulling the culture backward instead of pushing it forward in a positive direction. Changes were made and moves have been taken to reclaim and revamp that narrative, and in recent years, there has been a shift in the network.

The BET Awards is still coveted within the Black community and we recently celebrated the latest ceremony applauding Hip Hop and Black culture, but not everyone believed that the show was edifying.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

Former Bad Boy artist Mase has often taken to social media to share his thoughts about Rap and Hip Hop culture, and earlier today (June 29), he had a bit to say about the BET Awards. He claims it's "not For The Betterment of Black People Anymore" and stood on his assertion in the caption of his post.

"I said what I said #Day16 of #21Days of speaking my mind #GOD #MASE Headsup @rsvpmase is going to be a problem!" There were plenty of people who agreed with him, many pointing out controversial moments including Lil Nas X's much-talked-about kiss at the end of his performance. Check out Mase's post below and let us know if you agree or disagree with his latest take.