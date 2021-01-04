It's been a while since we've heard anything from Ma$e musically. In fact, it feels like the last time he released music was when he traded barbs with Cam'ron. Over the years of flip-flopping between rapper and religious leader, Ma$e's motives for entering the church have been frequently been put in question, especially by Cam.

Regardless of what people have said, Mase has continued to put in work for the church. And to kick off a new year, the rapper-turned-pastor has been announced as the new leader of Atlanta's Gathering Oasis church. An announcement was made on both Twitter and Instagram welcoming Pastor Mason Betha to the church, writing, "Join us in welcoming our new leader, Pastor Mason Betha!"

"THANK YOU," Mase wrote on IG. "Also tag someone who is expecting something great from God and let them know that God has already started answering prayers in 2021. Tag someone looking a new church family and remember 'ALL PEOPLE ARE WELCOMED' at @thegochurch."

Many in the comment section shared congratulatory messages while others have suggested that he deliver a gospel album. He hasn't addressed whether that's in the pipeline for 2021 but he did slide into the comments inviting bloggers and creatives to reach out to him, writing, "Let's be great together."

Check out the announcements below. Would you want to hear a gospel album from Mase?

