Ma$e finally issued a response after Fivio Foreign claimed that he inked a deal with the former Bad Boy artist for $5,000. During a recent interview on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Fivio explained that he felt pressured into signing the contract with Ma$e, which he suggested created even bigger headaches afterward.

"The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that shit. You buggin’,’" Fivio recalled. “I thought that shit was going to last until whenever it was going to last. That shit ain’t last two weeks.”



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

However, Ma$e explained why that claim wasn't entirely accurate. Calling Fivio's claims "reckless," he explained that he gave $5,000 at once but scored the Brooklyn drill artist a $750K bag later on.

"At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000... because I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out," he said. "Then, when we went in the building, I took $800,000 and he took $700,000. The reason why it went down to $700,000 is that when I gave him $750,000 and I took $750,000, he owed me $50,000," he added, claiming that he took the additional $50K to recuperate certain expenses.

Prior to the release of the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth Of Game, Ma$e referred to himself as "Diddy 2.0" in response to Fivio's claims. Check the full episode out below.