For better or worse, everybody's talking about Kanye West this week.

The rapper made the rounds on social media after passionately denouncing the music industry and its restrictive practices, but he's since followed up with some bizarre statements running the gamut from Suge Knight, Puma's "embarrassingly trash" designs, and what he would like his daughter to know in the event of his untimely death.

It seems that the noise Kanye has been making has reached Mase, who wasn't too happy with what he perceived to be the rapper's hypocrisy.

"Much of what you are feeling has been expressed before," he shared on Instagram. "But when I was saying it, the same system and mindset that you are fighting against today, used you to shame me for leaving the very same system!"

Mase, who famously walked away from a successful music career at the height of his popularity to pursue his calling as a minister, referenced Kanye's lyrics in "Devil In a New Dress," in which the rapper invokes Mase's name for a punchline.

"Remember your famous line, 'Don't leave when you hot [that's how Mase screwed up]'?" he wrote.

Evidently, Mase wasn't feeling the fact that Kanye made a similar career shift in service of his Christian faith without first apologizing to the former Bad Boy rapper for clowning his choice to leave the rap game for the pulpit.

"You owe me (and my family) a public #apology and then some, if anyone owes you one," he declared. "For alluding to the fact that me following God at the height of my career was a bad decision."

Given that Kanye's been known to respond to his name being called out on social media (often with disastrous consequences), it's not exactly far-fetched to believe that he may have some words for Mase in the near future.