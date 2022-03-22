Ma$e Delivers More Bars For Kith On "New York To The World"

It feels like every few years, Ma$e takes a break from preaching the good word of the Lord to get back into the rap game, though there's usually a motivation behind it. In 2017, it was Cam'ron who ended up facing the wrath of Ma$e with the release of "The Oracle" and last week, the former Bad Boy rapper returned with a sequel aimed at Diddy over apparent outstanding debt.

It seems that this could be a set-up for a bigger plan ahead for the Harlem rapper. This week, he unveiled a new freestyle for KITH for their spring collection. Titled "New York To The World," Ma$e references Iverson, Ja Morant, and the late Kobe Bryant, among others in an a capella performance.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Nothing to say to you because when I’m back home I’m like Kyrie, I won’t play with you

This is Magic with the fur

Tim Duncan on the Spurs

Tonya Harding on the skates

This that Kobe number 8

