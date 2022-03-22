mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ma$e Delivers More Bars For Kith On "New York To The World"

Aron A.
March 22, 2022 12:39
Following his diss track towards Diddy, Ma$e returns with NBA-inspired bars for Kith.


It feels like every few years, Ma$e takes a break from preaching the good word of the Lord to get back into the rap game, though there's usually a motivation behind it. In 2017, it was Cam'ron who ended up facing the wrath of Ma$e with the release of "The Oracle" and last week, the former Bad Boy rapper returned with a sequel aimed at Diddy over apparent outstanding debt.

It seems that this could be a set-up for a bigger plan ahead for the Harlem rapper. This week, he unveiled a new freestyle for KITH for their spring collection. Titled "New York To The World," Ma$e references Iverson, Ja Morant, and the late Kobe Bryant, among others in an a capella performance.

Check it out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Nothing to say to you because when I’m back home I’m like Kyrie, I won’t play with you
This is Magic with the fur
Tim Duncan on the Spurs
Tonya Harding on the skates
This that Kobe number 8


