Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to their first ever NBA Championship this season and now, the superstar will have to decide whether or not he wants to return to the franchise. If you're a Raptors fan, you're probably praying for the NBA Finals MVP to stick around in the city as he was the big difference make that finally got the team over the hump. It was believed that Leonard had no interest in the Raptors at first but as the year progressed, he made them a serious contender that had to be respected out on the court.

During the team's end of the season press conference yesterday, Raptors president Masai Ujiri spoke about Leonard's upcoming free agency and explained that he's "confident" Kawhi will want to return.

"We'll wait. He's our player and he's a superstar on our team and we'll wait on that," Ujiri said, according to ESPN. "I said we have to be ourselves, and we were ourselves for the whole year. I think he saw that. I think we built a trust there."

The Raptors have some other players like Danny Green and Marc Gasol who are up for new contracts as well. Ujiri explained that he plans to bring everyone back as long as they are on board.

"I think they know what the effect of Kawhi's decision is, but we're really approaching it like we want to bring everybody back on this team,'' Ujiri said. "That's a priority for us.''