Immediately after the Toronto Raptors won their first ever NBA Championship, a video surfaced of Masai Ujiri trying to get onto the court to celebrate with the team. Ujiri was allegedly stopped by an officer on the scene who asked for his credentials. Despite clearly having the credentials in his hand, the cop wouldn't let him through and this led to a bit of a physical scuffle. Since the event allegedly took place, the cop has accused Ujiri of giving him a concussion and bad jaw injury. The cop in question has also said that a lawsuit isn't off the table right now.

Today, Ujiri held an end of the season press conference for the media and touched on the altercation, although he would prefer to leave everything up to the investigation.

"My lawyers are updating me ... With that incident, I'm just going to respect what the process is there and the investigation," Ujiri said, according to TMZ. "I am confident about who I am as a person, my character and as a human being."

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is currently seeking a criminal misdemeanor battery charge against Ujiri although investigators are trying to wrangle up more footage before coming to a conclusion.